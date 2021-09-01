Shocking! Two teenagers dragged for 1-km and murdered in Meerut

In a shocking incident, two teenagers were first tortured and then murdered by robbers. The incident took place in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh.

The deceased identified as Mohd Sadiq (14) and Mohd Aman (13). Their dead bodies were found in the forest of Fatehpur Narayan under Kithore police station on Sunday.

As per TOI, the bodies had multiple injury marks that suggested they were beaten to death with sharp weapons. Sadiq was a Class 9 student while Aman was in Class 7.

Due to covid pandemic schools have been closed in the country so the teenagers used to drive e-rickshaw in their spare time. After they were killed their e-rickshaw and Sadiq's phone is missing.



"Though the e-rickshaw and phone are missing, robbery does not seem to be the motive behind the killings. The perpetrators dragged them for over a kilometere from the road deep into the forest. Prima facie, there were no signs of sexual abuse as well. We are probing from all angles including a love affair, but we can not say anything with certainty," the report quoted Kithore CO Brijesh Singh as saying.

A case has been registered against unidentified persons under relevant sections of IPC. The teenagers were residents of Shahjahanpur.