Shopkeeper in Faridabad thrashed for demanding payment for service

In a shocking incident, a shop owner was thrashed badly by a customer after he demanded to money for the service he provided.



The whole incident took place on Sunday in Faridabad area near Delhi. The shocking incident was also captured on CCTV camera. The video of the incident ha now gone viral on social media.

In the video we can see shopkeeper, identified as Gaurav, seriously injured.

The accused identified as Dinesh Bhadana, a resident of Faridabad's Lakadpur area, allegedly forced Gaurav, to fix his power inverter on Friday, the police said.

After Gaurav repaired the inverter he charged ₹ 1,850 for his service that's when Bhadana turned furious and let loose. In a fit of rage Badhana thrashed Gaurav badly.

The victim's father, Umesh Kumar, said that migrants are often subjected to such thuggery. The Station House Officer at Surajkund, Faridabad, said Bhadana has been arrested over the incident.