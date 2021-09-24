Shots fired in Delhi's Rohini court premises, 3 dead

Gangster Jitender Mann 'Gogi', who was fired upon by assailants in Delhi's Rohini court premises on Friday, has died, said Delhi Police on Friday.

"The assailants opened fire at gangster Jitender Mann 'Gogi' when he was brought to Delhi's Rohini court by police for a hearing. In retaliation, two attackers were killed," said DCP, Rohini.

As many as three people were injured in the shooting incident in court premises.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

