Sidhu slams Amarinder govt for low sugarcane prices in Punjab

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu criticised the Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government and said the state assured sugarcane state advised price (SAP) is too low compared to other states.

In a tweet, Sidhu wrote, "The sugarcane farmers issue needs to be immediately resolved amicably .... Strange that despite the higher cost of cultivation in Punjab the state assured price is too low as compared to Haryana/ UP/ Uttarakhand. As a torchbearer of agriculture, the Punjab SAP should be better!"

"Sugarcane farmers SAP has not increased since 2018, whereas input cost has increased by over 30 per cent. Punjab model means policy interventions giving fair prices, equitable share in profits, diversification in production and processing to give more profits to both farmers and sugar mill," he added.

The Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief demanded that SAP should be immediately hiked.

"SAP should be immediately hiked as per farmers' demands and pending dues should be released. Along with the modernization of sugar mills for higher productivity and production of high-value byproducts (ethanol, biofuel and electricity) for boosting profits of both farmers and sugar mills," Sidhu said.

Sidhu's comments came days after Amarinder Singh and the Punjab Congress chief had agreed to set up a 10-member 'Strategic Policy Group' to ensure better coordination between the ruling party and the state government and to further expedite the implementation of the various government programmes and reform initiatives.

The Punjab Congress has been witnessing a feud between the top two leaders. Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh on August 11 had raised his concerns in front of Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi regarding the statements made by Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu after his appointment to the post.

According to party sources, Amarinder Singh had 'complained' to Sonia Gandhi that Sidhu's criticism of his government is not good for its smooth functioning and gives a bad impression in the public domain.

Punjab Assembly is scheduled for polls next year.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor