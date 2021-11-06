Sidhu's contribution will help Congress gain votes in Punjab Assembly polls, says KTS Tulsi

Rajya Sabha MP KTS Tulsi supported Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's claim of winning 80-100 seats in 2022 Assembly polls and said that his unique style of connecting with people will help the party.

"Sidhu has a very interesting way of connecting with the audience. He is an excellent speaker. Party will gain substantially from his contribution during the election," Tulsi said.

Earlier on Friday, talking about the state's polls, Sidhu said that he does not have any differences with Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and will work for his party's win with a majority in the upcoming elections.

"During the last 4.5 years, I have raised many issues such as liquor, buses, etc. The CM had centralised power but didn't take any action. I don't have any greed for a post but I only fight for Punjab's people's rights. I will make Congress win 80-100 seats in 2022 polls," he said.

Addressing a press conference, Sidhu who had tendered resignation from his Punjab chief post on September 28 this year, announced that he has taken back his resignation.

Slamming the state government over the death of 21 people in Bettiah and 11 in Gopalganj district since Wednesday due to alleged hooch consumption, Congress MP KTS said, "this is a serious matter as people are losing lives because of illicit liquor. Merely prohibiting the sale or purchase of liquor is not enough. Something has to be done otherwise it can become counterproductive. People will only leave with access to illicit liquor. You have to enforce your policies."

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had said that action is being taken against people who prepare spurious liquor.

Raids are being conducted in 60 locations in Bihar's Gopalganj district and 19 people have been arrested so far in connection with the hooch tragedy.Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav had earlier termed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's liquor ban law as "complete failure."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor