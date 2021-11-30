Sightings of drone flights with drugs from Punjab, Jammu border: BSF DG Pankaj Singh

There has an increase in sightings of drone flights with drugs, mainly heroin, near the Punjab and Jammu border, Border Security Force Director General Pankaj Singh said on Tuesday.

"As far as Punjab and Jammu border is concerned, drone flights are a cause for concern. We have had at least 67 sightings this year itself. By and large, these are coming down with drugs, mainly heroin. We have been able to shoot down drones twice" the BSF DG said.

Singh further added, "We are installing anti-drone devices, we already have some and it is working really okay. That is all I can tell you. But we will be installing more in the time to come."

( With inputs from ANI )

