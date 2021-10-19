Siliguri landslide: Police commissionerate urges to avoid non-essential travel

Siliguri police commissionerate on Tuesday issued an urgent travel advisory and said there is a major landslide at 29 miles on National Highway-10 so goods vehicles should not take that route from Siliguri until further orders.

The Police Commissionerate said small vehicles will be diverted from Coronation Bridge, Teesta, and Rungpo.

"There is a major landslide at 29 miles (NH10) which may take longer to clear. Goods Vehicles should not take that route from Siliguri until further orders. Small vehicles shall be diverted from Coronation Bridge, Teesta, and Rungpo," Siliguri Police Commissionerate tweeted from its official account.

The Police Commissionerate urged motorists to avoid non-essential travel as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast adverse weather.

"In view of the adverse weather forecast issued by the IMD for our district for 19-20 October 2021, it is hereby advised for all to AVOID NON-ESSENTIAL TRAVEL as much as possible," it tweeted.

