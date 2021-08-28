Sitharaman inaugurates 11 developmental projects in Tripura, promises Rs 1,300 cr for development of tribal areas

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday promised that an Externally Aided Project (EAP) worth Rs 1,300 crore aimed at improving the quality of life of tribal communities of Tripura would be approved within 10 days.

Addressing a programme after inaugurating some 11 projects at Mohanpur area in Tripura's Agartala, Sitharaman said, "Rs 1300 crores project for Sustainable Livelihood and Infrastructure Development for Tripura's Tribal areas would be cleared within the next 10 days."

"The EAP, meant for the holistic development of the tribal population in Tripura, is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and commitment for Antyodaya i.e. giving every person a respectful and dignified life," the Union Minister said on the first day of her visit to Tripura.

She also announced that two other projects worth over Rs 21 crore were cleared by the Centre on Friday morning itself.

"Two projects worth over Rs 21 crores were cleared by the Centre on Friday morning itself. It includes-widening of state highways (Rs 14.15 crores) and various development works for Agartala worth Rs 7.4 crores," the Finance Minister said.

"These projects will help in bringing investment worth hundreds of crores of rupees in Tripura and give a boost to urban and transport services and local economy as well."

Sitharaman digitally inaugurated three groundwater treatment plants, funded by Asian Development Bank under North East Region Urban Development Project (NERUDP), at Rampur, Pragati and Dukli. The total project cost is Rs 20 crore.

"These three water treatment plants, with a total capacity of 22.40 MLD (million litres per day), will help in providing clean water in the Agartala Municipal Corporation area," she said.

The Union Finance Minister is on a two-day visit to Tripura state.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor