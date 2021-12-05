Six people killed in road mishap in AP's Chittoor

At least six people died in a fatal accident in Chittoor district on Sunday when the speeding car took a sudden turn and hit a divider.

Chandragiri Inspector, BV Srinivas, said, "A total of 8 people were travelling in the car while they were travelling from Chittoor district. The speeding car took a turn and hit a driver. Due to the oil leak, the car caught fire at Aitepalli in Chandragiri zone on the Puthalpattu-Naidupet road. Five people were caught in the blaze and died on the spot. Three others were rushed to Rua Hospital in Tirupati with serious injuries. Another person died in the hospital."

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

