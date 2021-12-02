Six persons sent to LNJP Hospital from Delhi airport, four have travel history related to Omicron-hit countries

As many as six patients have been referred from Delhi Airport to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital. Of these, four tested positive in RT-PCR Covid test, while two have symptoms of COVID-19.

Speaking toon Wednesday, Medical Director of Delhi's LNJP Hospital, Dr Suresh Kumar said, "A total of 6 patients have been referred from Delhi Airport to our Hospital. Of these, 4 are RT-PCR positive, while two have symptoms of Coronavirus. We have again carried out an RT-PCR test of all, and have also sent their sample for genome sequencing. It takes about 3 to 4 days to get its report."

"Four patients do not have much symptoms, but since they have been found to be RT-PCR positive and have travel history to Omicron affected countries, we have kept them in separate isolation. In genome sequencing, we will confirm whether they are Omicron positive or not," Kumar said.

"Out of these 6, one patient has come from London, one from Belgium and 4 patients are those who have travel history to African countries. If the number of such patients increases and more such patients are referred from the airport, then we will increase the number of beds," Kumar said.

Kumar said, "At present, there are 40 beds in the dedicated ward for Omicron. We have an arrangement of 500 beds in Ramlila Maidan also. If these 40 beds are filled, then we can use the arrangement of Ramlila Maidan for such patients with less symptoms."

The new Omicron coronavirus variant has been confirmed in 23 countries and their number is expected to rise, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.

Union Health Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan chaired a high-level meeting on Tuesday with officials from States and Union Territories to review COVID-19 public health response measures and preparedness amid reports of Omicron variant of COVID-19 in various countries.

"Indian Council of Medical Research, DG, Balram Bhargava said that that the 'Omicron' Variant doesn't escape RTPCR and RAT," stated an official release of the Health Ministry.

"Hence, States were advised to ramp up testing for prompt and early identification of any cases. States were advised for target/prioritized testing of passengers from countries not "at-risk", as part of the ramped-up testing by the states. Continued need for further vaccination coverage, adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour and need to avoid mass gatherings was stressed upon," stated the release.

( With inputs from ANI )

