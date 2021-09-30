Skilled manpower associated with healthcare sector positively impacts efficiency of health services: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday stated that the skilled manpower associated with healthcare sector has a direct impact on the efficiency of the healthcare services and this was realised more during the COVID pandemic.

He also informed that India has administered over 88 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine so far.

"Impact of skilled manpower associated with the health sector is seen in health services. Its importance was felt more during the pandemic. As a result of which, the Centre started and is continuing a free vaccination program. Today, India administered over 88 crores of vaccine," the Prime Minister said while laying the foundation stone of medical colleges in Banswara, Sirohi, Hanumangarh and Dausa districts of Rajasthan.

PM Modi also informed that the recently launched Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission would help in extending healthcare services in every corner of the country.

"Access to good hospitals, laboratories, and pharmacies will be just a click away. This will help in keeping patients' medical documents safely," he said.

The Prime Minister also virtually dedicated to the nation the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET) in Rajasthan's Jaipur.

PM Modi described the petrochemical industry as one of the most rapidly developing industries and said, "A lot of skilled manpower is needed for the industry."

"Rajasthan's new institute of petrochemicals will bring new opportunities in this field for hundreds of youngsters every year," he said, adding that the use of petrochemicals is increasing in all aspects of our lives.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla were also present on the occasion.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor