SKM calls off its year-long protest; to hold meeting on Jan 15

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has finally decided to end their year-long protest against the three farm laws, which was enacted last year, after it received a formal letter from the government, agreeing to their pending demands, including a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP).

In a press statement, the SKM said, "Government of India, through the Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare, sends a formal letter to Samyukt Kisan Morcha agreeing to several pending demands of the protesting farmers. Samyukt Kisan Morcha formally announces the lifting of the morchas at Delhi Borders on national highways and various other locations in response. Current agitation stands suspended. Battle has been won and the war to ensure farmers' rights, especially to secure MSP as a legal entitlement for all farmers, will continue."

SKM dedicated this victory of the struggle to around 715 martyrs of the movement, including those who died in Lakhimpur Kheri, said the press release. "SKM congratulates all the protesting farmers and citizens, and their supporters wholeheartedly for waging an unprecedented struggle and for the glorious gains of the movement," said the release.

SKM has decided to postpone the celebration due to the untimely death of CDS General Bipin Rawat.

In order to ensure that the Centre is keeping to its commitments, SKM will hold its meeting on January 15 in Delhi.

( With inputs from ANI )

