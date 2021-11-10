Software-based transfer posting to be implemented in CRPF by next year

New Delhi, Nov 10 Software-based transfer posting in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will be implemented by next year, officials said on Wednesday.

The officials also said that the trial of the software is in its final stages and so far the test results have been satisfactory and soon it will be presented to the Union Home Ministry for final review.

Hopefully, the next round of posting in December will be done through this system, they added.

The system will prevent anomalies and favouritism while posting security personnel from one place to another, the CRPF spokesman said, adding that the concept of 'hard' or 'soft' posting may be effectively implemented.

However, he also said that 80 per cent of the force has been deployed in Jammu and Kashmir, Left Wing Extremism areas and the Northeast.

"In this system, all personnel of the paramilitary forces will be given multiple options to opt for the next posting as per his or her last posting, nature of job, and other factors. Therefore, they will have an idea of where they can be posted for the next tenure," a source in the force said.

Earlier, the Home Ministry had asked the CAPF to strictly enforce this system by June 2021, but this could not be implemented because of the Covid-induced lockdown in March-April, as the trial could not be completed in time, an official in the ministry said.

According to a senior official in the security set up, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) are ready with the software while the process in the Border Security Force (BSF) and Assam Rifles is in the advanced stage of development of the applications.

All the CAPFs were asked to develop their own applications as the working of each force varies as per their mandated duties.

Once all the software applications are ready, they will give a presentation to the Union Home Ministry for final approval.

The ministry had earlier decided to review the progress of the development of these applications and a meeting was also scheduled in mid-June this year, but after the delay by some security forces, a fresh date will be decided to review the presentation.

The move is also expected to lead to reduction in stress of the personnel deployed in hard postings with inherent travails amid vagaries of nature and dynamic security challenges, besides being away from their families, he added.

"Timely grant of leave, transfer from hard to soft posting have been a major cause for grievance among the force personnel, especially the middle and lower-rung staffers, and now these grievances can be addressed through the software-based application," a senior official in a paramilitary force said.

