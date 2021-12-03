Soldier found dead inside army camp in Srinagar

Srinagar, Dec 3 A soldier was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside the Badami Bagh Cantonment camp in Srinagar city on Friday, police said.

Police sources said Anuj Singh, son of Prem Chand and resident of Bihar, was found dead at a store room inside the army camp.

"The deceased belonged to Kilo force. Inquest proceedings have been started," a source said.

