Soldier shoots himself in J&K's Ramban

Jammu, Nov 30 A soldier reportedly shot himself dead with his service rifle in J&K's Ramban district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred in the Chamalwas camp in Banihal area of Ramban.

"It is being ascertained as to what forced the soldier to take the extreme step. Inquest proceedings have been started," a police official said.

