Sonia Gandhi arrives in Shimla for personal visit

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi arrived in Shimla on Monday. According to sources, she is here on a personal visit and is expected to stay for three days.

Sonia Gandhi will be camping in Chharabra near Shimla, where her daughter and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has a cottage. Both Priyanka and her husband Robert Vadra are already in Shimla and according to sources Rahul Gandhi is expected to join them.

Rahul Gandhi earlier today attended the oath-taking ceremony of Charanjit Singh Channi, who was sworn in as new chief minister in Punjab in Chandigarh. Two others Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni were also sworn in today as ministers.

The visit of the Gandhi family to Shimla comes a day after it settled the tussle in the party's Punjab unit which had over several months been caught in an internal crisis.

Before resigning as the Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh had written a letter to Sonia Gandhi, saying that despite his anguish that propelled the decision, he hoped the best for Congress and Punjab.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor