Sonia Gandhi keeps watch on Rajasthan's political developments; Ajay Maken, Venugopal arrive in Jaipur to freeze formula for solution

AICC incharge Ajay Maken and AICC general secretary in-charge of organisation KC Venugopal have reached Rajasthan to end the internal crisis and firm up decisions about cabinet expansion and appointments in boards and the party organisation.

After sorting out the Punjab crisis, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi is keeping a close watch on Rajasthan developments. At the same time AICC leaders are keeping her in the loop about decisions.

According to sources who are involved in the working of the party, "Cabinet reshuffle is in at the final stage and will be done in one or two days."

A senior leader toldthat Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot camps agreed to a formula and the numbers of ministers to be inducted in Rajasthan cabinet. He said Sonia Gandhi has also talked to Gehlot about this decision over the phone. "She (Sonia) is closely watching developments in the state and as per her wish, KC Venugopal is going along with Maken," the source said.

If the leader is to be believed, Gehlot had some reservations about the decision which have been cleared after the round of talks between him and Sonia Gandhi. "Another important player involved in solving the crisis in the state is Priyanka Gandhi Vadra," the source said.

A few days back, while speaking to ANI, Ajay Maken had said that, "Sachin Pilot is an important leader of the party and he and the senior leadership including Priyanka Gandhi is in touch with him. Everything will be solved soon. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is playing an active role in the state and is continuously in touch with Pilot."

There are around 30 berths in the cabinet of Rajasthan and 9 posts are vacant and then apart from that, accommodating MLAs from Pilot camp is a challenge. Also, we have to adjust the Independent and BSP MLAs who are supporting Congress government.

Not disclosing the amount of share of all the stakeholders, a senior leader who was involved in the process toldthat everything is in the final stage and senior leaders are going to Jaipur to freeze the decision and cabinet expansion will be done in one or two days.

The leader said things will be done in a phased manner." After cabinet expansion, the appointment of boards and organisation will be done," he said.

Another question about the adjustment of Sachin Pilot was asked. According to a senior leader, "Cooling period for Sachin Pilot will end soon. He (Pilot) will not be the part of the government but his supporters will be given appropriate adjustments in the Cabinet and boards. Sachin Pilot will most likely be brought to the AICC team at the Centre."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor