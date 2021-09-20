Sonu Sood connection with 2 Bihar students whose account was credited with Rs 960 crore

A few days back, it came to light that more than Rs 960 crore had been deposited in the bank accounts of two students studying in the school. This was widely discussed after Rs 960 crore was suddenly deposited in the accounts of two students from Pastia village in Ajmanagar in Bihar's Katihar district. Gurucharan Vishwas and Asit Kumar had gone to the customer service center on September 15 to check their bank account balance. It was then that they realized that they had crores of rupees in their account. At the same time, actor Sonu Sood's house in Mumbai, hundreds of kilometers away, was raided by the Income Tax Department.

Two students from Katihar, Bihar, went to Indusland Bank's customer service center and checked their account balances. This is where the Spice Money Company system is used for money transactions. Actor Sonu Sood is the company's brand ambassador. Sonu Sood has a big role in this company. That is why the question has arisen as to whether the bank account transactions in Katihar, hundreds of kilometers from Mumbai, have anything to do with Sonu Sood. District Collector Udayan Mishra has ordered a high-level inquiry into the matter.

Bank manager MK Madhukar said the sudden transactions in the two students' accounts were likely to be linked to cyber crime. The bank has given an explanation in this case. Now, Indusland Bank has also been included in the investigation and documents are being issued from them, said Madhukar.