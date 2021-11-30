"Sorry Some Are Offended": Shashi Tharoor apologizes after tweet of pic with women MPs sparks row

The winter session of Parliament began on Monday. During the session, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had posted a photo with six women MPs on social media. However, the caption given to this photo has sparked discussions online. Shashi Tharoor is being trolled on social media due to the caption written with this photo. Netizens expressed their displeasure in the comment section. Seeing the displeasure of netizens, MP Shashi Tharoor has given an explanation in this regard.

What exactly is in the photo?

Shashi Tharoor tweeted a photo around 12 noon on Monday. In the picture he can be seen with six women MPs. NCP MP Supriya Sule is also seen in this photo. Apart from MP Parneet Kaur, MP Nusrat Jahan, Mimi Chakraborty, Jyotimani and DMK MP Thamiza are also seen. Tharoor tagged all six women MPs while posting photos on social media.

What did he wrote in the caption?

Shashi Tharoor is always in the news because of his unique captions. He wrote, "Who says the Lok Sabha isn't an attractive place to work? With six of my fellow MPs this morning: @supriya_sule @preneet_kaur @ThamizhachiTh @mimichakraborty @nusratchirps @JothimaniMP," tweeted the Thiruvanathapuram MP.

Trolls made by netizens -

Netizens started trolling Shashi Tharoor after the photo went viral on social media. The caption attached to this photo has sparked discussions on social media and it seems that social media has been divided. Some netizens say that women are not only known for their beauty. Women are not there to make the work of Lok Sabha more attractive. They are members of the House. One user also said that you are insulting them. Some netizens have said that Tharoor's tweet should not be taken seriously. Some say there is no need to misinterpret his words.

Shashi Tharoor's explanation -

"The whole selfie thing was done (at the women MPs' initiative) in great good humour & it was they who asked me to tweet it in the same spirit. I am sorry some people are offended but i was happy to be roped in to this show of workplace camaraderie. That's all this is," the Thiruvanathapuram MP clarified in another post.