Sourav Ganguly, West Bengal government, WBHIDCO fined by Kolkata High Court for irregular land allotment

Kolkata High Court has fined BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, West Bengal government and West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (WBHIDCO) for irregular allotment of land to the former India captain for setting up a school near Kolkata.

Sourav Ganguly had asked the state for land in the Newtown area to build a school and he was allocated 2.5-acre land for which some concession was also given in original price after a representation.

In 2013, a case was filed in the High Court alleging violation of rules in the allotment and Ganguly subsequently returned the land.

The court noted that there is need to have a defined policy on such issues and imposed a token cost of Rs 10,000 on Ganguly. It also asked the West Bengal government and a state-owned WBHIDCO to pay fine of Rs 50,000 each.

( With inputs from ANI )

