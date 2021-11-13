Southern railway diverts several train routes due to water overflow in Tada-Sullurupeta section of Chennai divison
Southern railway and south-central railway have notified for diversion of trains due to overflowing of water above the danger level at Bridge in Tada-Sullurupeta Section of Chennai Central division.
According to the press release from South Western Railway, the diversion was made in the following routes.
Danapur-KSR Bengaluru superfast express special commenced journey from Danapur diverted to run via Gudur, Renigunta, Melpakkam, Katpadi and Jolarpettai.
Kamakhya-Yesvantpur express special from Kamakhya diverted to run via Gudur, Renigunta, Melpakkam, Katpadi and Jolarpettai.
Danapur-KSR Bengaluru express special commenced journey from Danapur diverted to run via Gudur, Renigunta, Perambur, MGR Chennai Central and Jolarpettai.
Bengaluru Cantonment-Guwahati Express Special commenced journey from Bengaluru Cantonment diverted to run via Perambur, MGR Chennai Central, Arakkonam, Renigunta and Gudur.
