Spain register record-breaking win over US in a high-scoring second day of Men's Junior Hockey World Cup in Odisha

By ANI | Published: November 26, 2021 01:10 AM2021-11-26T01:10:44+5:302021-11-26T01:20:02+5:30

Over 70 goals were scored on the second day of the Men's Junior Hockey World Cup in Odisha, with Spain registering a record-breaking win with a margin of 17-0 over the USA in a Pool C game.

Now with this win, Spain has set a new record for the highest victory margin in the history of the tournament. This record was previously held by Argentina, who defeated Egypt by 14-0 in a Pool D game earlier on Thursday.

Argentina had broken the record of the highest victory margin in the tournament's history, previously held by India, who had defeated Singapore by a margin of 13-0 in the 1982 edition of the tournament. However, Spain's dominant display of skill meant that the record set by Argentina was broken in a matter of a few hours.

Indian Hockey team also dominated the day and registered a 13-1 win against Canada in their second pool B match after facing a 4-5 loss against France in their first game on Wednesday.

In another pool C game played on Thursday, the Netherlands registered a 12-5 win over Korea.

After defeating India in their first match, France continued their winning ways after registering a 7-1 win over Poland.

( With inputs from ANI )

