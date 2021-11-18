Special camp to vaccinate animals organised in J-K's Udhampur

A special vaccination camp to vaccinate animals was organised in Meer village under the Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR) Control Programme.

Speaking to ANI, Veterinary Assistant Surgeon in Panchari Tahsil of Udhampur district, Nitin Dubey said that over 400 animals have been vaccinated so far.

"Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR), also known as sheep and goat plague, is a highly contagious animal disease affecting small ruminants," Dubey told ANI.

