Speeding truck kills 3 women farmers at Tikri border

New Delhi, Oct 28 Three females farmers from Punjab died on Thursday after a speeding truck rammed into them near the protest site at Tikri border, police said.

Two other women farmers were also injured in the accident which took place at around 6 a.m.

The speeding truck ran over a divider and hit the women as they were waiting for an auto to return to their villages.

According to the police, two of the victims were killed on the spot, while the third died in a hospital.

The truck driver managed to escape following the accident.

With the death of the three women farmers, a total of 700 farmers have died so far in the farmers protests that started in September 2020.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor