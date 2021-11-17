Spurious liquor kills man in Bihar's Begusarai

Patna, Nov 17 A 60-year-old man died allegedly after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar's Begusarai district.

Suresh Ram, resident of Sakhu village, who consumed liquor on Tuesday night, fell unconscious and died.

"Half an hour after my father returned on Tuesday night, he fell unconscious on the bed and died," Suresh's son told mediapersons.

However, Parihara police post in-charge CP Mahto said: "Suresh Ram was ill for the past sometime. He probably died due to illness."

The incident happened at the same time when Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was busy doing a review meeting on liquor ban in Patna, leaving the police and civil administration under panic.

Bakhri range DSP Chandan Kumar also reached the village and investigated the matter.

"We have taken statements from the deceased's family members and also collected samples from the house. The actual cause of death will be ascertained only after a post-mortem report," Chandan Kumar said.

