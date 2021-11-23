Srinagar salesman's murder case solved, 3 arrested (Ld, correcting last para)

Srinagar, Nov 23 The police in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district on Tuesday said it has solved the murder case of the salesman who was killed in Bohri Kadal area of the city, adding three accused have also been arrested.

"The case of Ibrahim Ahmad who was working at the shop of Sandeep Kumar Mawa and was murdered on November 9 has been solved," a police statement said on Tuesday.

"Three persons have been arrested who were involved in the commission of the murder by the militants," the statement said.

Police said that regarding this militancy incident, a case under relevant sections of law was registered.

"To investigate the said militancy crime, a special investigation team was constituted," the police said.

"During the course of investigation, the officials learnt about the involvement of three persons Aejaz Ahmad Lone, Naseer Ahmad Shah and Showkat Ahmad Dar, all residents of Lelhar Pulwama in the said militancy crime.

"Subsequently, they were arrested in the instant case and during questioning they confessed about their involvement in the commission of said crime," the statement said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the above mentioned arrested trio is linked with militant outfit LeT (TRF) and have executed the said militant attack on the directions of militant handler from across the border.

"It was further revealed that the arrested trio have been in touch with Pakistan based militant handler for the last four months.

"On their disclosure, weapon of offence pistol along with 7 rounds and other incriminating materials including a grenade have been recovered from their possession.

"Besides, the Alto car which was used during the commission of crime on the day of attack has also been seized on their disclosure. Further investigation in the case is in progress," the police statement said.

