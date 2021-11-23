Srinagar shivers at minus 2.3, Drass in deep freeze at minus 12.8

Srinagar, Nov 23 At minus 2.3 degrees Celsius, Srinagar recorded the coldest night on Tuesday while the Drass town of Ladakh froze at minus 12.8.

An official of the Meteorological Department (MeT) said, "It was Srinagar's coldest night of this season so far at minus 2.3 on Tuesday while the Drass town of Ladakh was frozen at minus 12.8.

"As the weather is likely to remain generally clear during the next 48 hours, the minimum temperatures would drop further during this period.

"Pahalgam had minus 4.4 and Gulmarg minus 0.6 as the minimum temperature today.

"Leh town of Ladakh had minus 11.5 and Kargil minus 6.5 as the night's lowest temperature.

"Jammu city had 9.0, Katra 9.6, Batote 6.2, Banihal 5.8 and Bhaderwah 2.2 as the minimum temperature."

