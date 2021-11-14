SSP gives robbed Srinagar street vendor Rs 1 lakh from own pocket

Srinagar, Nov 14 Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar, Sandeep Chaudhary on Sunday gave Rs 1 lakh from his personal savings to a 90-year-old street vendor who was robbed of all his life savings.

The gesture by the SSP to help Abdul Rehman, who sells 'channa' on the roadside in Bohri Kadal area of old Srinagar, is being appreciated by many and social media is agog with praise for the officer.

Abdul Rehman was thrashed by some robbers on Saturday and they decamped with Rs 1 lakh, his entire savings, which he had intended for his last rites.

