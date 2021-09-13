State Cabinet approves Meghalaya Medical Attendance Rules 2021

The Meghalaya Cabinet on Monday approved the proposal to repeal the Meghalaya Medical Attendance Rules 1981 and pass the Meghalaya Medical Attendance Rules 2021.

The Meghalaya Medical Attendance Rules 2021 aims to include new provisions and categories of treatment under the Medical Attendance Rules for medical reimbursements for government employees.

Announcing the above decision, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Monday tweeted, "Cabinet has approved the proposal to repeal the Meghalaya Medical Attendance Rules 1981 and pass the Meghalaya Medical Attendance Rules 2021 in order to include new provisions and categories of treatment under the Medical Attendance Rules for medical reimbursements for Govt employees."

Sangam also informed that the state cabinet also approved the Contingency Fund of Meghalaya (Amendment) Bill 2021 in order to meet additional and unforeseen expenditure by different Departments. The corpus of the Meghalaya Contingency Fund is to be raised from Rs 305 Cr to Rs 505 Cr, he added.

The Chief Minister further informed that the amendment to the Tripartite MoU signed by the Department of Telecommunication, Government of India, IT and Communications Department, Government of Meghalaya and Bharat Broadband Network Limited (BBNL) was also approved in order to ensure speedy implementation of the 'BHARATNET' Project in Meghalaya.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor