State Government Offers Olympic Medalists with Govt Jobs

Last year, the Olympics were delayed due to the coronavirus threat. This year's Olympics commenced in Tokyo, in which athletes from around the world took part. In Tokyo, India finished 48th in the medal tally, its highest placing in over four decades. The previous success was back in Beijing in 2008 when India was ranked 51st and won three medals, including a gold medal won by Abhinav Bindra. This year the country got a got medal; and silver and bronze medals.

India at Olympics 2021

India's Olympic journey began when the weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won the country's first medal in the Tokyo Olympics 2021. In the women's 49 kg category, she won a silver medal. It was India's second weightlifting medal, following the 2000 Sydney Olympics.ndia won a bronze medal against Germany in men's field hockey, its first medal in the sport in 41 years. Hockey, India's national sport, marked a significant milestone for the national team. PV Sindhu acquired a bronze medal in the women's singles badminton event, beating Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt. It was India's second medal, making Sindhu the first Indian woman to win two Olympic awards. Lovina Borgohain earned a bronze medal in boxing during the Tokyo Olympics. After Vijender Sing in 2008 and Mary Kom in 2012, Lovina is the third Indian female boxer to win an Olympic medal. Ravi Dahiya, a wrestler from a small town in Sonepat, Haryana, earned a silver medal for India in the Men's 57 kg wrestling. Winning the fourth medal for the country, Dahiya was displeased with his setback in the final. At the Olympics, Bajrang Punia won a bronze medal in the 65 kg category in wrestling. This was India's sixth medal in Olympics 2021. Finally, Neeraj Chopra won a gold medal in the men's javelin, bringing the country's Olympic performance to stunning completion.

State's Sports Policy

Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh put forward a policy before the Olympics 2021. According to this policy, the state will offer a monetary prize of ₹4 crore to silver medalists and ₹2.50 crore to bronze medalists. According to Manohar Lal Khattar, the Haryana government will award a cash prize of ₹6 crores to athletes from the state who will win a gold medal in Olympics 2021. To encourage young people to pursue sports as a career, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that medal winners at international tournaments would be given government jobs. He further said that apart from government jobs in the Sports Department, the winners of international medals would be appointed to Education and other government agencies. Thus, the athletes have many opportunities for Government Jobs.

Awards and Jobs for Olympics Medalists

The government of Assam has planned to offer Class I government jobs to medal victors of the Olympic, Commonwealth, and Asian Games from the state. The Assam government further decided to offer class-II government jobs to the medalists of the Recognized World Championship and class-III jobs to medalists of the National Games. Out of India's seven medals during this year's Olympics, three individual medalists and two participants of India's men's hockey group belong to Haryana. At a ceremony in Panchkula, Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya rewarded the players with cheques totaling more than Rs 23 crore and job offer letters following the sport's policy of the state.

As per this policy, Neeraj Chopra will get Rs 6 crore and a class I category job for winning a gold medal, and Ravi Dahiya will receive Rs 4 crore for getting a silver medal in the Olympics. The state government has announced Rs 2.5 crores, a government job, and a portion of land at a 50 percent discount for bronze medalists. Those who come in fourth place will receive a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. The Punjab government has stated that each state hockey player who was a member of the Indian men's team that won a bronze medal at the Olympics tournaments will receive Rs 1 crore. The Punjab Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi made this declaration.According to the Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh, Shanglakpam Nilakanta Sharma, a member of the Indian men's hockey squad that won a bronze medal at the 2021 Olympics, will receive 75 lakh and an appropriate state government job.



