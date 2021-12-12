States should rethink withdrawal of general consent to CBI to probe cases: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday expressed concern over certain States withdrawing general consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate cases but nevertheless holding on the prerogative to give selective consent where it suits them.

He was speaking at the investiture ceremony organised by CBI as the chief guest.

There are at least seven states at present that have withdrawn general consent to the CBI requiring the agency to seek case-specific permission. They are Mizoram, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Jharkhand.

The Union Minister called upon these State governments to rethink their decision to withdraw general consent to CBI to investigate cases.

The Minister said that many cases are also referred to the CBI by the States under public pressure which indicates that people have greater faith in CBI.

Similarly, complex and urgent cases are also assigned to CBI by the judiciary on many occasions, he added.

Singh reiterated that the Modi Government is committed to uphold, preserve and strengthen the independence and autonomy of CBI and all such other investigating institutions. He also said that zero-tolerance for corruption, transparency and citizen centricity are the three main mantras that determine the administrative outlook of the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also presented 48 medals to CBI awardees during the ceremony for excellence in duties.

Speaking on the occasion, Director CBI Subodh Kumar Jaiswal congratulated all the CBI awardees.

Jaiswal reiterated the unflinching commitment of CBI to work towards the national goal of Zero Tolerance against Corruption stating that CBI has over the years evolved into a multidisciplinary premier investigating agency of the country inducting professionals from different fields.

Jaiswal also delved into "Vision 75" of CBI in the context of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav being observed in the 75th year of India's Independence. He said CBI has identified 75 practices, which need to be discouraged so as to enhance the efficiency of the organization.

He initiated a comprehensive internal process of modernization, upgradation of capacities, setting higher benchmarks for investigation and preventive vigilance and for leveraging cutting edge capabilities to combat new-age crime.

( With inputs from ANI )

