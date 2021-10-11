Stone pelting being reported in Maharashtra, not right: Nawab Malik on statewide 'bandh'

Amid the Maharashtra bandh that was announced in light of Lakhimpur Kheri violence, state's minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Monday said that there are reports of stone pelting in the state and it is not right.

He urged people to not involve themselves in such acts.

"There are reports about stone pelting at some places, which is not right. No one should indulge in such activities," said the NCP leader.

As many as eight people including four farmers died in the violence that took place in Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh on October 3. So far, the Uttar Pradesh police has arrested three people including Ashish Mishra, who is the son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni.

Malik further demanded the Centre to dismiss the minister from the post.

"We demand the resignation/termination of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra," he stressed.

According to him, the statewide 'bandh' was supported by several Left parties and trade unions and was being observed peacefully.

"Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) call for bandh today against killings in Lakhimpur Kheri has received support from Left and some other parties and trade unions. The bandh is being observed peacefully across Maharashtra with widespread public support," said Malik.

According to Mumbai Police, security has been deployed at strategic points, with three companies of SRPF, 500 Home Guards, and 700 men from Local Arms units.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had opposed the 'Maharashtra Bandh' announced by the Shiv Sena led MVA.

The MVA is a coalition of NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena.

( With inputs from ANI )

