Stringent action will be taken against who violate quarantine: Ernakulam District Collector

Ernakulam District Collector Jafar Malik said that the District Disaster Management Authority meeting convened on Saturday directed the police to take legal action and prosecute those violating the quarantine and transfer them to a treatment centre.

"Strict legal action will be taken if the COVID patients violate the quarantine while undergoing home isolation. The Disaster Management Authority has directed the ward level committees to take care of the problems of those who are in quarantine in their homes. If can't solve the problems, they can inform the District Management Authority on a daily basis," the Collector stated in the release.

According to the release, necessary steps will be taken to strengthen the Rapid Response Team and Neighborhood Team in all the local bodies in the district. Their activities will be monitored by the District Disaster Management Authority.

"Will take steps to encourage the volunteers who are working in COVID management activities. Given directions to reduce the antigen tests in the district and to increase the RT-PCR tests. Private labs have also been asked to do the same," the release further stated.

"Vaccination camps will not operate in the district on Sunday due to a lack of vaccine availability. As more vaccines arrive on Sunday, more people will be vaccinated from Monday, stated in the release."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor