Strong measures required to control COVID 19 transmission: AIIMS Dr Wig

Dr Naveet Wig, Head of Department (HoD) of Medicine, iAIIMS, on Wednesday said that strong measures are required to control the COVID-19 transmission that involves micro containment.

Dr Wig, while speaking to ANI, said: "I think we should not go into R-factor or other things. It is important to know how to handle the pandemic. This is both a local problem and a global problem. It has to be handled locally and globally. How we will handle it locally is very clear, states which have a higher test positivity rate should go under lockdown. We cannot shy away from it, it is the question of containing the virus, and it is the question of mitigating the disease."

"We have to understand that we can make it as a normal flu disease in the next few months, only if we take strong measures. We cannot delay unlocking as well. Wherever numbers of COVID cases are increasing, lock the area for five to ten days, it will pin down the numbers and then you open it up, so please do not shy away whenever you need to take strong measures which include micro containment," he said.

"The formula is very simple. The moment the positivity rate is high in an area declare it a micro containment area, and the moment numbers are down, open it up. We have to keep testing and isolating. Currently, there is no option, more variants will also come. But the treatment and management and containment measures will remain the same until unless everybody gets vaccinated," Dr Wig added.

( With inputs from ANI )

