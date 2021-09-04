Students express concerns over admission after high cut-off at St. Stephen college in Delhi

Students expressed concerns over the cut-off spike of St. Stephen's College for the academic year 2021-22.

The cut-off of St. Stephen's College was released on Friday and hiked to 99.5 per cent this year for undergraduate students.

While speaking to ANI, students whose class 12 percentage varied from 70 per cent to 96 per cent raised concerns regarding college admission.

Vasu, a student of science who scored 74 per cent said, "I want to take admission in BCA, however, I don't know how it's going to be possible. The pressure on us is tremendous. Marks were given based on our previous performances and many scored above 95 per cent and so where do we stand in this situation? Do I have any option other than applying to private colleges?"

While, Harshit Garg, who scored an aggregate of 96% in the Science stream said, "I want to do B. tech with computer science. However, as a second option, I have opted for B.Sc and applied to Delhi University for the same because I don't know in which college I would be able to get admission."

For Commerce and Humanities students, Economics (honors) cut-off stands at 99.5 per cent. However, for Commerce and Science students, the History cut-off stands at 99 per cent, Mathematics at 98.5 per cent and Philosophy at 98 per cent. Sanskrit cut-off for all streams rests at 69 per cent.

Several students who scored above 95 per cent marks this year, also expressed satisfaction because all the boards in India declared the results on the basis of assessments due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

( With inputs from ANI )

