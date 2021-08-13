Sudhir Kumar Saxena appointed as Secy (Security), Cabinet Secretariat

The Appointments Committee of the Union Cabinet on Thursday appointed Sudhir Kumar Saxena as Secretary (Security) of the Cabinet Secretariat.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Sudhir Kumar Saxena, IPS (MP:1987), Special Director General, Central Industrial Security Force as Secretary (Security), Cabinet Secretariat," read the notification of the Department of Personnel and Training.

Saxena, a 1987 batch IPS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre was serving as Special Director General, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

( With inputs from ANI )

