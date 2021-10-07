Sukhbir Singh Badal condoles demise of ex-SAD leader Sewa Singh Sekhwan

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief expressed condolences on the demise of former SAD leader Sewa Singh Sekhwan on Wednesday.

Badal said in a tweet, "Deeply saddened by Jathedar Sewa Singh Sekhwan Ji's demise. Political differences apart, I recall his long association with @Akali_Dal_ during struggles for Punjab's interests. My Ardas to Akal Purakh for peace to departed soul & strength to family to bear this loss."

Expressing condolences, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit S Channi in a tweet said, "I convey my heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of former Minister S. Sewa Singh Sekhwan. With his death a void has been created in the political circles. His services towards overall development of border area and welfare of its people would be ever remembered by one and all."

Former Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sewa Singh Sekhwan had joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) earlier in August in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Sekhwan village of Gurdaspur in Punjab.

( With inputs from ANI )

