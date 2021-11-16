Sukhbir Singh Badal welcomes reopening of Kartarpur corridor

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday welcomed the decision of the Centre to re-open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from Wednesday.

"I'm very happy that Kartarpur Corridor has been reopened. Harsimrat Kaur Badal and I had written letters to PM. It's good that it is reopening. It was the demand of a lot of people, it was the sentiment of an entire community that is being fulfilled today," said Badal while talking to media.

In a tweet, Badal also said that the prayers of the Sikh community have been heard.

"We welcome the move to open the Kartarpur Corridor ahead of Gurpurab. We have raised this issue multiple times to GoI. The daily prayers by the Sikh community who were looking forward to visiting the shrine on the pious day have been heard. Sarbat Da Bhala," tweeted Badal.

In a major decision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has decided to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.

The nation is set to celebrate the Prakash Utsav of Guru Nanak Dev on November 19. The reopening of Kartarpur will assist thousands of devotees, largely Sikhs, to visit the final resting place of Guru Nanak in Pakistan.

The corridor was shut in wake of the COVID pandemic. The visa-free 4.7-kilometre long corridor joins the Indian border to Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. It became operational in 2019 and was inaugurated by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

( With inputs from ANI )

