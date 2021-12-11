Superintendent of CGST, Vijaywada in CBI net for accepting bribe

New Delhi, Dec 11 The CBI on Saturday said it has arrested a Central Goods and Services Tax (Vijaywada), Superintendent for allegedly demanding and accepting Rs 8,000 as bribe.

According to the investigation agency officials, one G. Nageswara Rao had lodged a compliant with them in this respect.

He had applied for registration of his shop with GST Department of Vijaywada. One official from GST office visited his shop and made him to talk to John Moses, Superintendent of GST, over phone.

"John Moses, superintendent, GST demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 for giving registration

certificate to his shop. The victim said that he was unable to pay the amount which made Moses angry and he asked the official not to help him," said an official.

Later, the amount was negotiated and it was decided that Rs 8,000 will be given to Moses. Meanwhile, the victim approached the CBI and lodged a complaint. The CBI after formed a team to catch the accused red handed.

"We laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 8,000 from the complainant. Later, we conducted searches at the office and residential premises of accused at Vijayawada which led to recovery of certain incriminating documents. The recovery will be used as an evidence," said a CBI official.

The arrested accused was produced before the Competent Court and remanded to 14 days Judicial Custody.

