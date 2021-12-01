Supplementary charge sheet filed against Prayag group's owners

New Delhi, Dec 1 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a supplementary Charge sheet before a Guwahati court against Founder Director of Assam-based Prayag Group of companies, Swapna Bagchi in connection with the chit fund scam.

The probe agency had earlier filed a charge sheet on February 26, 2019, in a court in Guwahati, Assam against 16 accused including Chairman-cum-Managing Director Basudeb Bagchi and others on the allegations of misappropriation of Rs 109,39,80,218 from nearly 2,28,104 investors.

Further investigation was continuing to unearth larger conspiracy, the money trail, and the role of other accused.

During investigation, it was revealed that Swapna was the first director and shareholder of the private company earlier registered on February 27, 2002, along with Basudeb. The said company was renamed on July 10, 2007, according to the CBI.

On scrutiny of bank statements and forensic audit report, it was also found that funds from the bank accounts of the company were allegedly diverted to her personal account and the personal accounts of CMD and other MD.

The CBI had registered the instant case on August 22, 2015, on the orders of the Supreme Court and taken over the investigation of the case earlier registered at Police Station Jorhat, Assam against the officials of the company based in Jorhat.

It was alleged that the accused had collected various amounts from the investors related to chit fund and later misappropriated the same.

