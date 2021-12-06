Supreme court suspends State governments ordinance on OBC reservation ahead of local body elections

The Supreme Court has made shocking changes related to reservations. The court has given a clear order to the State Election Commission that 27 percent OBC reservation cannot be given to the OBC community in local bodies. By this decision of the Supreme Court, the state government is facing big issues as Municipal elections are coming to the fore. Therefore, the state government's ordinance has been adjourned by the court till the next hearing.

The state government had issued an ordinance for the reservation of OBCs. The court also stated that the elections will not be held without getting ward-wise OBC data. Justice A. M. Khanwilkar and Justice C. T. Ravi Kumar's bench passed the order on a written petition challenging the state government's ordinance. The ruling Mahavikas Aghadi in the state could face a major political blow from this order.

Elections for many important Municipal Corporations in the state are taking place next year. Elections for 23 Municipal Corporations, 25 Zilla Parishads, 299 Panchayat Samitis, and 285 Municipal Councils are likely to be held in February. Against this backdrop, the Supreme Court's stay on the ordinance is likely to be a headache for the Mahavikas Aghadi.

And now it will be interesting to watch the propaganda and promises of state government, what kind of facilities they will provide the public as the reservations have been taken.

