Surat Rural police initiative aims at providing 'social protection' for senior citizens

Surat Rural Police have started an initiative under which the police personnel will meet senior citizens once a month, with an aim to provide "social protection".

Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police (SP) Usha Rada said, "We will go to the houses of senior citizens once a month. Everyone from the Constable to the SP rank will participate in the initiative."

The SP said that senior citizens will be helped socially, mentally and economically.

"We will spend some time with them, listen to their problems and try resolving them. We will solve their medical issues, we have tied up with NGOs for that," she said.

"We will protect them from those who harass them and our presence will make sure that they are safe. They will be made aware of the government's schemes meant for them. This all will provide the social protection."

( With inputs from ANI )

