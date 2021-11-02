Sushant Singh Rajput's death case: Thousands of crores extorted in 14 months time span, alleges Nawab Malik

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Tuesday questioned the drug case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and said that it's been 14 months but the case is not concluded yet and that thousands of crores have been extorted in this time span.

"Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone etc were called in the case pertaining to drugs. Not even a single charge sheet has been filed in the case. According to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, a charge sheet is supposed to be filed within six months of the case. However, neither a charge sheet had been filed, nor any arrest had been made in the case. Extortion from Bollywood people was done in Maldives when Sameer Wankhede visited there" Malik told the media.

"It is quite evident that thousands of crores have been extorted in the time span of 14 months," he added.

Malik further alleged, "I would like to bring attention towards the recent case where 51 tonnes of Poppy seeds are kept at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) for the last 15 days, why the case is not registered ?"

"I ask DRI why have you not registered a case. In the last 10-12 days, one case of drugs came that was highlighted after eight days," he added.

Highlighting that big drug cases are being unnoticed, he said, "Mundra port drug case was not highlighted. The whole drugs game is not running without any political protection."

Attacking Wankhede for his lavish lifestyle, Malik said, "He has worn clothes worth over Rs 10 crores in the past few days. An upright officer doesn't wear a trouser worth lakhs of rupees and shirts of over Rs 50 thousand, shoes worth Rs two lakhs. I wish that all upright and honest officers get the same lifestyle".

"He wears so costly clothes that he has surpassed Modi ji himself," he added.

"People have objected to my criticism of Wankhede. I quote Justice Deepak of the Supreme court who says that 'If dissent and right to criticism are not preserved it will be a lawless situation," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

