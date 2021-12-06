Suspended RS MPs pay floral tribute to Ambedkar on his death anniversary

Opposition leaders, who were suspended from Rajya Sabha during the ongoing winter session, paid floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on the occasion of his death anniversary at his statue in the Parliament premises on Monday.

As many as 12 Opposition MPs were suspended from Parliament's winter session for allegedly creating ruckus on the last day of the Monsoon Session.

The suspended MPs include six from Congress, two each from TMC and Shiv Sena and one each from CPM and CPI. The action has been taken against them for the 'indiscipline' in the monsoon session of the House. The suspended MPs are Elamaram Kareem (CPM), Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, R Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh of the Congress, Binoy Viswam of CPI, Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai of Shiv Sena.

Born on April 14, 1891, Babasaheb Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination towards the untouchables (Dalits) and supported the rights of women and workers. He died on December 6, 1956.

In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award.

Earlier today, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and other parliamentarians also paid tribute to the architect of the Constitution at his statue in the Parliament premises in Delhi today.

( With inputs from ANI )

