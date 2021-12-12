Sustainable startups linked with livelihood opportunities will be key to India's economy in future: Jitendra Singh

Describing youth "comprising more than 70 per cent of India's present population" as the country's greatest asset, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Saturday said that just as stress is laid on sustainable goals, the time has come to stress on sustainable startups.

Inaugurating the seventh edition of the India International Science Festival (IISF- 2021) at Panaji, Goa, he said "sustainable start-ups linked with livelihood opportunities will be the key to the future economy of India".

He said alternate sources of livelihood can be generated by exploring avenues in sectors like agriculture, dairy, animal husbandry, healthcare, education, pharma, logistics, and waste to wealth through an innovative startup ecosystem.

The theme of 4-day IISF 2021 is 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' - Celebrating Creativity, Science, Technology and Innovation for a prosperous India.

The main aim of the science festival is to bring into use the innovations by the people and develop technology that is affordable to the masses, the minister said.

( With inputs from ANI )

