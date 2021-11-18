Suvendu Adhikari apologises to BSF officials for alleged derogatory language used by TMC MLAs

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday visited the headquarters of the Border Security Force (BSF)'s South Bengal Frontier in Kolkata to apologise to the security force officers for the alleged derogatory language used by Trinamool Congress MLAs against the personnel.

Adhikari visited the BSF headquarters in Kolkata along with other 65 BJP MLAs today.

Speaking to ANI, "Adhikari said, "Some TMC MLAs used abusive languages for BSF in the Assembly. So we have come here to apologize to BSF officers and thank them for their national service."

"The notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on October 11 to extend the BSF jurisdiction is good news for West Bengal. The BSF always do sacrifices for the nation and protect the people," he said.

Further, he said, "We have also requested the IG to work more for the welfare of the people on the border."

The BJP leader also said that the decision has been taken with uniformity. "It has been done in Assam, Punjab, Rajasthan also, not only in West Bengal. The decision has been taken with uniformity," he added.

West Bengal Legislative Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution against the Centre's move to extend BSF's jurisdiction to 50km from the international border in the state.

Adhikari said 112 members voted in favour of the resolution and 63 members opposed it. The BJP opposed the resolution.

The Centre had earlier in October empowered BSF to conduct searches, arrest suspects and make seizures up to an area of 50 km inside Indian territory from the International Border (IB) along India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor