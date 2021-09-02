Swiggy delivery boy not involved in murder of restaurant owner, says police

A Swiggy delivery boy shot dead the restaurant owner in a dispute over delay in orders at Mitra Housing Society in Greater Noida on Wednesday. However the police said that Swiggy delivery agent was not directly involved in the murder.

Sunil Agarwal, 38, a resident of Mitra Society in Greater Noida, runs a restaurant called Online Food Zamzam.

According to the police, a Swiggy delivery boy came to the restaurant at 12.15 am on Wednesday to collect an order of chicken biryani and puri sabzi.While the order of chicken biryani was handed over to him immediately, a staff at the restaurant told the delivery boy that the second order would take some time. The delivery boy got into argument with the staff over the delay.

“Vikas the main accused was shot in the leg, while the other two – Devender and Sunil – were taken into custody after they tried to make a run for it,” Additional DCP Greater Noida Vishal Pandey said.

“The three were hanging around outside the restaurant in an inebriated state when a food delivery agent was arguing with the restaurant staff. They somehow got involved and shot the restaurant owner who was trying to intervene. They appeared to be drunk,” DCP Pandey added.

Meanwhile, Swiggy has also issued a statement saying, “We are saddened by the demise of our restaurant partner and our deepest condolences are with his family members. Based on the information received from the police as of this evening, the three accused who have been apprehended for the crime are not related to Swiggy in any way. This matter is still under investigation and we are extending our full cooperation to the police. We would like to reiterate that delivery partners on Swiggy go through thorough background verification including checking court records.”