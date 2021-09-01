Swiggy delivery boy shoots restaurant owner dead over delay in order

A Swiggy delivery boy shot dead the restaurant owner in a dispute over delay in orders at Mitra Housing Society in Greater Noida yesterday. Additional DCP Vishal Pandey said, "A case has been registered and 3 teams have been constituted in this matter."

"Shoot if you have the courage", on hearing this, the delivery boy of Swiggy Company pulled out a pistol and shot the kitchen owner. The restaurant owner died in the incident. The incident took place at Mitra Society in Greater Noida near Delhi. At the time of the incident, the delivery boy had come to the online food delivery restaurant to pick up the order. There was a dispute between the kitchen staff and the delivery boy over the delay in placing an order for vegetables. The argument escalated to the point that the kitchen owner went to intervene and lost his life.

The incident has caused a stir in the area. On the one hand, night curfew is imposed in the state after 9 pm. The incident took place at 12.30 am. Therefore, question are being raised on the police. The incident was captured on CCTV. Police are now searching for the delivery boy with the help of CCTV. Police officials have said they will arrest the accused soon. According to information received, Sunil Dadri, 38, a resident of Mitra Society in Greater Noida, runs a restaurant called Online Food Zamzam. At 12.15 pm on Tuesday, worker at the restaurant named Narayan and Swiggy Delivery Boy had an argument.

According to the police, a Swiggy delivery boy came to the restaurant at 12.15 am on Wednesday to collect an order of chicken biryani and puri sabzi.While the order of chicken biryani was handed over to him immediately, a worker at the restaurant named Narayan told the delivery boy that the second order would take some time. According to eyewitnesses, the delivery boy got angry over this and started abusing the worker.

After that, the restaurant owner Sunil, who was present there, went to mediate. The intoxicated delivery boy then threatened to shoot him. Seeing this, the delivery boy shot Sunil in the head and he collapsed on the spot. After the shooting, Narayan and other staff rushed Sunil to the hospital in a critical condition but doctors declared him dead.

The police are searching for the delivery boy with the help of footage from CCTV installed near the spot. The accused would be arrested soon, the police said.