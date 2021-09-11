Taliban curtailing women's rights, equality in the name of religion: Woman activist Sandhya Rani

Following the Taliban's statement that women should not be ministers and they should restrict themselves to giving birth only, woman activist Sandhya Rani said that the Taliban was curtailing women's rights and equality in the name of religion.

"Taliban is suppressing women's equality and rights in the name of religion. They had earlier announced that they will allow women to work. But they changed their thoughts when they said that women are only meant for having children and their children are their only responsibility. They banned women from public places and government positions too."

She further said, "They should not be curtailing people's democratic rights like that, especially rights and equality provided to a woman. Women in Afghanistan should raise their voices and the world should support them."

The Taliban has "repeated the many statements that women's rights would be respected within the framework of Islam", but the formation of a new caretaker government in Afghanistan has no women representative in the decision-making process.

No women were selected for acting cabinet positions or named to advisory roles in the announcement of the interim "Islamic emirate" government on Tuesday. The cabinet consists of many Taliban figures that are considered hardliners.

The Taliban has made no mention of women as a part of any government structure and they have been banned from media, workplaces, with their jobs being offered to their male family members.

( With inputs from ANI )

