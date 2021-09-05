Taliban Remark: No screening of Javed Akhtar's films, until he apologises says, BJP MLA Ram Kadam

Lyricist and film writer Javed Akhtar has been facing the heat ever for his RSS -Taliban remark in one of his recent interviews. Akhtar’s remarks have not gone down well with the right-wing party. In a recent video on Twitter, the BJP MLA Ram Kadam retaliated to the film writer saying that the country is being governed by the Sangh Parivar. He said, “If Taliban’s ideology existed here, could he have made such statements? The answer to this question shows how hollow his ( Javed Akhtar’s) remarks are.”

He reportedly further added, “Until he apologises to the members of the Sangh with folded hands, we won’t allow any of his films to be screened in the land of Ma Bharti.” On Friday, Akhtar had told NDTV that it is time for supporters of the VHP and the RSS to introspect. “I think people who support organisations like the RSS, VHP or Bajrang Dal need to do some introspection. Of course, Taliban are reprehensible… they are barbarians. But the people whom you are supporting, how are they different from them [the Taliban],” he said.

